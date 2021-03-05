Summer House's Hannah Berner Reveals She Already Has Her Wedding Dress (and Date!)

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

A wedding update and some Summer House shade?

This is exactly what Hannah Berner dishes out in an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday, March 7's all-new Bravo's Chat Room. In the new footage obtained by E! News, Berner celebrates her engagement to Des Bishop.

"He woke me up with a text of a music video that he made and then said, ‘I have a surprise,'" Berner tells her co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams. "I was just in bed, crusty eyes, bad breath, and I was like, ‘Are you joking? You're a comedian.'"

Per Berner, Bishop made it clear that he was serious by asking, 'Will you marry me?'"

Since Berner and Bishop have been dating less than a year, Bryant asks why the pair are moving "so fast." According to the Summer House star, when you find "the right one, you have to lock him down."

While the engagement only took place back on Valentine's Day, Berner reveals she's already purchased her wedding dress. "Let's just say, I'm a terrible shopper. First dress I tried on, I said this is the one," she shares. "First dress! I literally…it takes me years to find one top. I bought the dress."