An iCarly Reunion Is Happening So Much Sooner Than You Thought

Get ready, iCarly fans because Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will reunite at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Scroll on to catch up with the cast today.

It's an iCarly reunion!

Yes, you read that right: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will join forces to present at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards, airing March 13. This will be the first time the trio has shared a stage since the show ended in 2012.

As fans will recall, the sitcom, which is getting a reboot later this year, told the story of Carly Shay, a teenager who launched her own web series iCarly. But after her program took off, Carly had to learn to juggle her newfound success with everyday challenges.

Cosgrove played the lead role while Trainor and Kress portrayed her older brother Spencer Shay and her technical producer pal Freddie Benson, respectively. The show also featured Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's BFF and co-star Sam Puckett. But don't expect to see her return: She's officially quit acting.

Want to see more of Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress?

15 Secrets About iCarly Revealed

Scroll on to see the cast members then and now.

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove

Over the years, the star has made appearances on many TV shows, including Crowded and The Goldbergs. She also provided the voice of Margo in the Despicable Me movies. Recently, the 27-year-old played the role of Rachel in the Vince Vaughn film North Hollywood and hosts her own CBS series, Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove. She's also set to appear in the iCarly reboot.

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; JB Lacroix/ WireImage
Nathan Kress

Fans remember him as Freddie, but nowadays he goes by another name: Daddy! The actor is a proud father to daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, 2, and he and his wife, London, are expecting another baby later this year. 

"Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!!" Kress, 28, shared in an Instagram post last October. "After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far."

He's also acted in a number of TV shows, including Alive in Denver, and is expected to appear in the iCarly revival.

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; David Livingston/Getty Images
Jennette McCurdy

After Sam & Cat came to an end in July 2014, the star went on to act in in Netflix's Between. She's also launched the podcast Empty Inside, in which she's interviewed stars like David ArchulettaApolo Ohno and Lolo Jones. McCurdy, 28, is the only original cast member not returning for the Paramount+ revival. In March 2020, she confirmed she had officially quit acting

"My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," she said on her podcast Empty Inside. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing. And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."

 

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jerry Trainor

Believe it or not, Trainor, who played Carly's goofy big brother Spencer, is a die-hard Bachelor fan. In fact, when he isn't doing improv, the 44-year-old is co-hosting the podcast Will You Accept This Rose? He's also appeared on shows like Netflix's No Good Nick and is appearing in the iCarly reboot.

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Noah Munck

No one was more loved on iCarly than the Gibster. Following his role as this character, the 24-year-old actor transformed into the equally out-there "Naked Rob" in ABC's The Goldbergs

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Mary Scheer

She may not play Mrs. Benson onscreen anymore, but for $59 the Mad TV alum will reprise the role for personalized videos on Cameo. Scheer also had a recurring role on the Disney Channel series Bunk'd.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Parra/Getty Images For SOBEWFF
Reed Alexander

Reed has said goodbye to the acting world and hello to journalism. The 26-year-old has bylines in publications like CNN, Dow Jones and the BBC. 

