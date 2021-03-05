Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Fires Back at Body Shamers

Brittany Cartwright has no time for body shamers.
The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Jax Taylor, took to her Instagram Story on March 4 to share her latest maternity photos—as well as a message for those who are bringing negativity into her social media feed. She wrote, "If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman's body in a negative way, then you my friend can rawt in haillll. Respectfully."
The reality star, who recently announced that she would be leaving the long-running Bravo series, which is currently on hiatus, has spoken out about receiving nasty comments on her pregnancy photos before. In December, she wrote on Instagram, "I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride. I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."
She continued, "I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. (Even though I'm 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness."
Fortunately, Brittany's new pregnancy pics brought a lot of love, too. The former SUR waitress shared some positive messages she received from friends to her Instagram Story, including one from her Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute who wrote, "You gorgeous girl and your gorgeous body. I can't wait to meet my new nephew!"
Brittany celebrated the photos, too, which depict her wearing the same shoes and earrings she sported during her televised wedding to Jax in 2019. "Just Me & My Boy," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "I am SO proud of my body for creating my son!"