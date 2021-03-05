The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson and More New Music Musts

Watch : Selena Gomez: A Voice for Change

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Somehow, it's already March. We can't believe it either.

But while we continue to puzzle over how time has ceased to have any and all meaning, the music industry has kept on pumping out the hits. In honor of International Women's Day on Mar. 8, we've dedicated this week's super-sized edition of The MixtapE! to the women recording in every genre who've proven that they're at the top of the game. These are our picks for the best of the best.