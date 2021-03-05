Miley Cyrus Details Her “Identity Crisis” Following Hannah Montana

Watch : Hannah Montana's "The Best of Both Worlds": E! News Rewind

It wasn't the best of both worlds after all for Miley Cyrus.

In a new interview with Spotify's Rock This with host Allison Hagendorf, the Plastic Hearts artist talked about how her early days of fame on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana—in which she played a teen also named Miley who had a secret identity as a superstar—messed with her head.

"Bangerz was the first record that I made after not being on my TV show for the past 10 years," she explained. "And again, like talk about an identity crisis, like I had gone from being a character almost as often as I was myself. And actually the concept of the show is that when you're this character, when you have this alter ego, you're valuable. You've got like millions of fans, you're like the biggest star in the world. And then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn't have the wig on anymore, that no one cared about me. I wasn't a star anymore."

Hannah Montana premiered in 2006, when Miley was just 13. It ended its run in 2011, after releasing a theatrical film and launching a concert, which coupled the second Hannah Montana soundtrack with Miley's debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus.