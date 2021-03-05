Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Garrett Yrigoyen Breaks His Silence on Becca Kufrin Split Amid New Relationship

Garrett Yrigoyen, who split from fiancée Becca Kufrin last year after the two fell in love on The Bachelorette, confirmed he's dating someone new on Instagram. Scroll to read his message.

Watch: "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Garrett Yrigoyen is talking about finding love again after last year's split from Becca Kufrin

On his March 4 Instagram Story, the Bachelor Nation alum answered questions from fans, including two about his breakup with the former Bachelorette lead. In response to a message about what caused the end of their relationship, Garrett wrote that while he gets asked about the breakup a lot, he "truly doesn't want to be known for the show," as it's not what "defines" his character.

He added, "So out of respect for her and her family, I'm only going to answer this question ever as, it just didn't work out." 

While his engagement to Becca may be over, Garrett shared that he is seeing someone new, writing, "I met an incredible person who supports me and my goals and makes me very happy!"  

The former college baseball player has been seeing yoga instructor Alex Farrar since at least November of last year. On March 4, he posted a pic on Instagram of the two of them celebrating his birthday, writing in the caption, "Feeling fortunate and full of gratitude! Amazing time out on the water and at dinner with great people. Thank you all for the special birthday! Thanks @alexfarrarii for taking the time and energy to set it all up." 

A fan also asked Garrett on his Instagram Story how he got over his split from Becca, which happened in August of last year, so quickly. He replied that while it was a "rough few months," he ultimately ended the relationship in his "heart and mind," making the split easier. 

"Life is too short to dwindle," he added. "There's amazing people out there and if you pour everything into one and it doesn't work out, then it wasn't meant to be."

Becca and Garrett's breakup occurred shortly after Garrett posted a pro-police image and message to his Instagram associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement amidst worldwide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

At the time, a source told E! News, "Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it. Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

 

In September, Becca spoke on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about their split, explaining, "It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now, but for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy. You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything."

 

