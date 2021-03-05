Moonshiners Star Lance Waldroup Dead at 30

Lance Waldroup, who starred in over 50 episodes of the Discovery series Moonshiners, has passed away.

According to his obituary, the 30-year-old TV personality died on Feb. 25 at his residence in North Carolina. After learning of his death, Discovery's Moonshiners Facebook page shared a tribute to the star. "We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup," the statement began. "An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights."

"He will be sorely missed," the tribute concluded. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

As fans of the docuseries may recall, Lance appeared on Moonshiners from 2012 to 2019 alongside his dad, Jeff Waldroup. However, according to a GoFundMe page set up in Lance's honor, he quit the show in order to take care of his mother, Lynn Cape Waldroup, after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.