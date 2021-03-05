RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESMeghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Daughter Sterling's "Ruffle Butt" in Rare Baby Photo

After their newborn daughter Sterling enjoyed her very first photo shoot, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews shared a pic of the baby in a rather fancy outfit.

Brittany Matthews recently made it clear that she and fiancé Patrick Mahomes aren't yet ready to share pics of newborn daughter Sterling with the world. Luckily, there are exceptions to every rule. 

The fitness influencer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 4 to reveal that the couple set up a photo shoot for their bundle of joy. She then shared a shot of the baby's backside, which marks the first image of their child that the new parents, both 25, have posted since revealing a glimpse of the girl's hand to announce her arrival on Feb. 20

"Baby girls newborn photos today," Brittany posted to her Story, adding sobbing-face and two-hearts emojis.

Later that day, she posted a pic that captured little Sterling from the shoulders down as the child was on her stomach while wearing an adorably frilly outfit.

"Ruffle butt," the proud mom captioned it, along with star-eyes and heart-eyes emojis.

On Feb. 24, which had been Sterling's official due date, Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story that the couple was not quite ready to handle seeing their baby photos get scrutinized online.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," she wrote. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Meanwhile, Brittany, who recently announced that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback have picked a wedding date, appears to be relishing any fleeting moments of relaxation.

"Something about a brand new pair of slippers," she wrote on her Story on March 3, sharing a photo of her feet up.

