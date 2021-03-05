All the Details on Katharine McPhee's "Wonderful" First Week of Motherhood

Watch : Katharine McPhee Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Katharine McPhee couldn't be happier as a new mom.

A source close to the 36-year-old performer tells E! News exclusively that Katharine is "so excited" to have welcomed her first child with husband David Foster. The 71-year-old music producer's team confirmed the baby boy's arrival to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

"Katharine, David and the baby are all doing great," the insider reveals. "Katharine is so excited that the baby is finally here. She had been waiting to be a mom for a long time, and couldn't be any happier that the time has come."

A second source connected to Katharine tells E! News exclusively that the Scorpion alum is successfully balancing work with her newly expanded family.

"Katharine is having a wonderful time as a mother, and next up, she'll soon be promoting her new show Country Comfort on Netflix," the individual shares.

Katharine was a guest on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast on Monday, March 1, where she recalled that the "biggest challenge" during her recent pregnancy was her fear she would experience a "relapse" with her eating disorder. She previously entered an intensive treatment program in October 2005 after struggling with bulimia.