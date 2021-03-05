RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESMeghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen Ahead of WandaVision Finale

John Stamos is taking a walk down memory lane. As WandaVision comes to an end, he posted a photo with Elizabeth Olsen on the set of Full House and wrote, "They grow up so fast."

FINALLY. This is the WandaVision and Full House crossover we've been waiting for all along.

Ahead of the finale of the Disney+ show on Friday, March 5, our favorite TV uncle John Stamos shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of his tiny Olsen co-star from his Full House days. 

No, it wasn't Mary-Kate nor Ashley Olsen, but their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, that made an appearance in his more than 25-year-old throwback pic. 

On Thursday, March 4, John posted a picture of himself hugging Elizabeth, who was likely 6 years old at the time, on the set of Full House. The original series starred her big sisters as Michelle Tanner, but Elizabeth made a special appearance as "Girl with Flowers" in a 1995 episode and has said she often hung out on set.

In the photo, Elizabeth smiled as she donned a checkered top and statement headband, with her freckles on full display.

John, now 57, captioned the pic, "One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!" Like the proud Uncle Jesse he is, the actor added, "They grow up so fast..." 

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, commented, "Love this!!!"

Elizabeth has indeed taken Hollywood by storm as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision and the Avengers franchiseThough it's been a decade since either of the Olsen twins graced the big screen, Elizabeth has taken the baton and run with it.

She even admitted that her performance as Wanda was, in part, inspired by her childhood and visiting her sisters on the set of Full House.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock/Matt Baron

The show pays homage to classic sitcoms from the 1950s through the 1990s. So, for Elizabeth, "There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]," she told Entertainment Weekly in November.

In recent weeks, the 32-year-old actress has acknowledged how nepotism has affected her successful career, as she follows in the footsteps of Mary-Kate and Ashley. "Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it," she told Grazia magazine last month. "And of course, I've always wanted to do it alone." 

