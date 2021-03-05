RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESMeghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

What Meghan Markle’s Friends and Colleagues Are Saying About Those Bullying Allegations

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood peers, including Chrishell Stause and Gabrielle Union, are weighing in on the recent bullying claims being made against the Duchess before her Oprah Winfrey interview.

By McKenna Aiello, Lindsay Weinberg Mar 05, 2021 2:48 AMTags
RoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle Claims "The Firm Is Perpetuating Falsehoods"

Meghan Markle's squad is coming to her defense. 

Two days after The Times published anonymous allegations that Meghan bullied her staffers and left royal aides in tears, the Duchess of Sussex's friends are speaking out on her behalf. 

Chrishell Stause, Jameela Jamil and Chance the Rapper are just a few of the stars sharing statements in support of Meghan after the accusations were made.

In response to the article, Buckingham Palace announced it would launch an investigation into the alleged incidents from about two years ago.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the book Finding Freedom about the Sussexes last year, spoke to unnamed friends of Meghan's, including one that said, "Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly" ahead of their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7. The friend called the bullying claims "an obvious attempt at destroying her character," and added that they are "distressing and upsetting."

A writer for Suits, the show on which Meghan played Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, also stood up for his former colleague. "It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," Jon Cowan wrote on Twitter on Thursday, March 4. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

As seen in a teaser for the CBS special with Oprah, Meghan herself claimed the Palace has had a hand in spreading lies about her and Prince Harry throughout their relationship. 

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," the pregnant royal told the journalist in the pre-recorded clip, which was released on Wednesday, March 3.

See her peers' reactions to the controversy below.

Lindsay Roth/Instagram
Lindsay Roth

In an Instagram post shared on March 4, the producer and author shared, "Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues. "

"If she's driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety," Lindsay continued. "If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner. ⁣"

"She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She's more than just a cover story."

"She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still - without a doubt - this very same woman today."

Janina Gavankar/Instagram
Janina Gavankar

"I have known Meghan for 17 years," the actress, who attended Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, tweeted. "Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: 'a bully'. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Jameela Jamil

"So lemme just get this straight," The Good Place star and acquaintance of Meghan wrote on Twitter. "The palace were fine with all of Meghan's 'bullying' for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly. Seems like a legit claim..." 

Jameela added, "IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY.... can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn't even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star tweeted, "My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love. But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site's post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people's sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they dont know."

Usa Network/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jon Cowan

Cowan, a writer on Suits, tweeted, "It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Angela Harvey/Instagram
Angela Harvey

The writer and producer wrote on Twitter, "I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Chance the Rapper

"Do y'all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?" the artist tweeted.

Amy Susman/Variety/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union

In response to The Times' coverage of the alleged bullying complaints against Meghan, the star tweeted, "Sure, Jan."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Significance of Her "11 11" Tattoo

2

What Meghan Markle’s Friends and Colleagues Said About Bullying Claims

3

Jason Sudeikis Subtly Confirmed His Romance With Keeley Hazell

4

Meghan Markle "Knew It Would Get Ugly" Before Oprah Interview: Report

5

Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton For "Ugly" 2007 Joke

Latest News

What Meghan Markle’s Friends and Colleagues Said About Bullying Claims

Impeachment: American Crime Story Finds Its Hillary Clinton

Mathew Knowles Says Comparing Chloe Bailey to Beyoncé is “Insulting”

Rachel Lindsay Shares Why She’s Accepting Chris Harrison’s Apology

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Significance of Her "11 11" Tattoo

Paul Bettany Tricked Us All With His WandaVision Cameo Tease

Lamar Odom Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Ex Khloe Kardashian & Family