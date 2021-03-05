Mathew Knowles Slams Beyoncé's Fans for Making “Insulting” Comparisons to Chloe Bailey

Although Beyoncé mentors Chloe x Halle, it turns out that Mathew Knowles is not exactly the biggest fan of the young R&B duo.
Mathew, Beyoncé's father, gave a truly shocking interview to radio personality Leah A. Henry for Leah's Lemonade this week, claiming it's "insulting" to think the singers possess similar talent to his superstar daughter.
It all went down toward the end of their chat, when Leah told him that a lot of fans online constantly compare Chloe Bailey to a younger Bey.
"Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyoncé, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?" she asked.
"You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question?" replied Mathew, who previously managed Destiny's Child. "Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?"
Leah clarified that fans think Chloe, 22, should play Beyoncé, 39, in a biopic about her life.
Mathew said, "Okay, you're talking about if somebody was doing a movie, not talent-wise. Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?"
Leah explained, "They say she's literally like a young Beyoncé in the making." To which Mathew said, "I'm asking you a yes or no question. Are you telling me someone's an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?" He added, "Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyoncé? They're an idiot. Period."
The host, seemingly speechless, said, "Well, there you have it."
The 69-year-old record executive went on, "That's actually insulting to Beyoncé. I mean, if you want to call out some like Barbra Streisand or you know, some people like that, like come on, man, really?... I want to get off this topic."
Chloe x Halle were signed to Bey's Parkwood record label five years ago and released the album The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and Ungodly Hour in 2020. The sisters have received four Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist in 2018.
In January 2021, the singers spoke with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester about being "constantly" inspired by Queen Bey. Chloe said she's impressed with "how she carries herself and the way she performs and lets everything go."
As for the advice the Lemonade artist has imparted on her mentees, Chloe shared, "What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you... And right now, I'm learning that outside opinions and other people's validation don't make me worthy or tell me about myself or how good of a person I am."
After basically being handpicked by Beyoncé, 20-year-old Halle Bailey has taken Hollywood by storm. She appears in Grown-ish as Sky Forster and will play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake.
Bey presented her protégés with the Rising Star Award at Billboard's Women in Music event in December. "Ladies, I am so, so proud of you," the legend said. "You've done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter, and I'll always love you."
Bey's parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, officially divorced in 2011. Tina wed Richard Lawson in 2015 and Mathew got re-married, to Gena Charmaine Avery, in 2013.
Watch the jaw-dropping interview moment above, near the 53 minute mark.