Meet the New Generation of Female Rappers Innovating the Rules of Hip Hop

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 Journey

Never underestimate the power of music.

Throughout time, hip-hop artists have broken records, set trends, added an indelible stamp to fashion and even given a voice to the voiceless. Now, almost 50 years after the notoriously male-dominated genre first found its roots in the Bronx in the 1970's, women in hip-hop are innovating the rules of the game.

It's been a long journey for talented female artists. Beginning with Lil' Kim to Lauryn Hill in the late ‘90s, females have had to break barriers to even be recognized by the industry. But as hip-hop evolves and the roster of female rappers grows, women have become an unbeatable force.

Aside from dominating the charts, we can't forget these women are showing the world that they're also capable of doing so much more than rap. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Yung Miami are among hip-hop's trailblazers balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, all while setting a new standard for successful rappers.