BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together
Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Phoebe Bridgers' Grandpa Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Her 2021 Grammy Nominations

"I Know The End" singer Phoebe Bridgers spoke with E! News ahead of the Grammys ceremony on Sunday, March 14, and shared her grandfather and mom's reactions to her four nominations.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 13, 2021 5:00 AMTags
MusicAwardsExclusivesCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Grammy Nominee Phoebe Bridgers Talks "Punisher": Nominee Spotlight

To all the podcasters, aspiring actors and up-and-coming writers that have tried to explain to their extended family what it is exactly that they do for work... this one's for you. 

Phoebe Bridgers might be able to relate a bit, as she exclusively tells E! News that her grandfather only now realizes she's a legit musician. It only took, oh, you know, four Grammy nominations

The singer (please don't confuse her with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Fleabag comedian) scored four noms this year, including for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Kyoto."

Phoebe tells E! News, "My grandpa, like, finally knows that I have a real job, you know?" He wasn't the only family member that was absolutely stoked by her first Grammy nominations. She woke up to "a trillion texts from my mother is how I found out," she says.

photos
Grammys 2021: Snubs and Surprises

In some ways, her family also helped inspire her latest album. She explains that she wrote part of it on tour and focused on her feelings about "how overwhelming my life was getting" and "how much I wanted to go home," because she was separated her from her family. "So it is kind of an isolated-sounding record," she shares.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Now that the 26-year-old artist has had her big break, Phoebe is imparting her words of wisdom onto other musicians trying to make it in this industry. 

"When I was a kid, I was put in a lot of rooms where especially older men tried to make me feel like they were doing me a huge favor by paying attention to me or by exposure or whatever," she recalls.

In retrospect, she says, "I would have given myself a lot more comfortability and I wouldn't stay up at night, like, wondering how I was being perceived or what a specific person thought of me. Just be cool, take everybody seriously, be nice, but also don't compromise yourself for somebody else's comfort." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to End Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

2

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

3
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

She's had a lot of time to figure that out: Phoebe has been writing music for as long as she can remember, even before her high school days. "I had a couple different bands that, in retrospect, are bad," she admitted, before looking at the bright side. "I think I needed to be able to make all that music to be able to write something that I really like now." 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

Since then, Phoebe has collaborated with The 1975, Fiona Apple and The National. This year, she landed on the TIME 100 list and performed on Saturday Night Live when Dan Levy hosted.

The Pasadena native has realized that "songwriting is actually really accessible" for anyone interested. As she puts it, "You don't have to be some like weird evil genius in a basement to write interesting music, and I think that's getting kind of dismantled by a younger generation of people." 

Tune in to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, to see if this music genius will take home any trophies.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to End Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

2

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

3
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

4

U.K. Tabloid Publisher Fires Back at CBS Over Meghan & Harry Interview

5

Watch Shawn Johnson's Baby Girl Nail the Balance Beam on Her First Try

Latest News

Exclusive

Phoebe Bridgers' Grandpa Had the Best Reaction to Her Grammy Noms

The Talk Under Internal Review After Sharon Osbourne Exchange

Breaking

Find Out Who's Replacing Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette

Exclusive

Dua Lipa's Collab Wish List Is What Grammys Magic Is Made Of

Is Sarah Drew Returning to Grey's Anatomy? Here's What We Know

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

3 Songs You’ll Never Hear The Same Way After Meghan Markle's Tell-All