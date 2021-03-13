Phoebe Bridgers' Grandpa Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Her 2021 Grammy Nominations

Watch : Grammy Nominee Phoebe Bridgers Talks "Punisher": Nominee Spotlight

To all the podcasters, aspiring actors and up-and-coming writers that have tried to explain to their extended family what it is exactly that they do for work... this one's for you.

Phoebe Bridgers might be able to relate a bit, as she exclusively tells E! News that her grandfather only now realizes she's a legit musician. It only took, oh, you know, four Grammy nominations.

The singer (please don't confuse her with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Fleabag comedian) scored four noms this year, including for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Kyoto."

Phoebe tells E! News, "My grandpa, like, finally knows that I have a real job, you know?" He wasn't the only family member that was absolutely stoked by her first Grammy nominations. She woke up to "a trillion texts from my mother is how I found out," she says.