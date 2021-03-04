TikTok's Favorite Faux Freckle Brand Just Launched at Sephora

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Freck Beauty is now at Sephora!
You might know of the cool girl beauty brand because of their revolutionary faux freckle product that went viral on social media. But let's not forget about their other beauty products like Cheek Slime and their Rich Bitch Moisturizer. It would be an understatement to say we are obsessed with their Cheek Slime, a glow-inducing lip and cheek tint. It's a must for achieving the perfect everyday makeup look and a lifesaver for Zoom meetings!
But as always don't take our word for it, try Freck Beauty for yourself! Scroll below to check out the brand's lineup at Sephora.
Freck OG
Now you can have freckles without having to spend an exorbitant about of time in the sun! And thanks to this magical formula, you can easily create natural-looking freckles that sink into your skin or foundation—rather than sit on top like an eyeliner pencil.
Freck Noir
Freck Noir features the same formula as the Freck OG, but it offers a deeper, cooler hue designed for mid-to-dark skin tones.
Freck Beauty Cheekslime Lip + Cheek Tint with Plant Collagen
Cheek Slime changed our makeup routine in the best way possible! All you have to do is dab just a little bit of this liquid blush on the apple of your cheeks. And you can use it for your lips, too!
Freck Beauty Rich Bitch Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer
With all-star ingredients vitamin C and cactus extract, this ultra-rich moisturizer will help target dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness and elasticity.