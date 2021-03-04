Paul Bettany May Have Tricked Us All With His WandaVision Cameo Tease

Paul Bettany has been playing a silly game with all of us for weeks.

The WandaVision star has spent the entire season of the hit Disney+ series teasing to various outlets that he would be acting with someone he had never acted with before. In his interview with E! News, when asked a mostly irrelevant question about which sitcom era was his favorite, this is what he said (and you can hear him say it in the video above):

"There's stuff that happens later on when we have caught up with time that I love equally. There's a huge reveal with an actor that I've always wanted to work with, and I have some real explosive scenes with him."

Many of us really ran with the idea that a male actor would be showing up who Bettany had never worked with before. "Has Paul Bettany ever shared scenes with Benedict Cumberbatch?!" we all wondered, throwing out actor names and potential characters all over the place.