RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESMeghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lamar Odom Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Ex Khloe Kardashian While Rewatching Khloe & Lamar

By Brett Malec Mar 04, 2021 9:35 PMTags
Lamar OdomKardashian NewsKardashiansKhloe & LamarShowsKhloe KardashianNostalgiaNBCU
FINAL SEASON MARCH 18TH
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Ready to Reconnect With Ex-Husband Lamar?

A trip down memory lane.

Lamar Odom is getting "emotional" reliving his and Khloe Kardashian's E! reality series Khloe & Lamar.

E! is currently airing an every episode ever marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and all its spin-offs leading up to the final season premiere later this month, and the basketball star happened to come across some old episodes that made him very nostalgic this week.

"It's crazy how time flies," Lamar said on Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 3. "This is the Lamar Odom, Khloe marathon so I just wanted to say, give a shout-out to E! for giving me the opportunity. Shout-out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian] for giving me the opportunity to cross over. I'll never forget the day I got married on TV. I get a little bit emotional watching it."

Lamar continued to gush about his ex and former in-laws in his IG caption.

photos
Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

"Khloe & Lamar Marathon My show with my ex wife I want to thank @krisjenner @khloekardashian @kimkardashian @robkardashianofficial @kourtneykardash for taking me in and loving me without judgement - y'all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful ," he wrote. "Thanks @eentertainment for the marathon #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed #LamarOdom #Lakers #Family #Love #Growth #Sober #Rebirth #Happy #RealityShow #Hit #FinalSeason #AmericanRoyalty."

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Rodgers Says His "Next Great Challenge" Will Be Becoming a Dad

2
Exclusive

How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Freedom Without Mossimo Giannulli

3

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

Khloe & Lamar ran for two seasons in 2011 and 2012.

Khloe and Lamar married in September 2009 after just weeks of dating. They later split in 2013.

Don't miss more epic moments like Khloe and Lamar's wedding every day on E! leading up to the season 20 premiere of KUWTK on Mar. 18.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Rodgers Says His "Next Great Challenge" Will Be Becoming a Dad

2
Exclusive

How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Freedom Without Mossimo Giannulli

3

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

4

See C.T.'s Transformation on The Challenge Over the Years

5

All the Pics From Scheana Shay's "Magical" Baby Shower

Latest News

Paul Bettany Tricked Us All With His WandaVision Cameo Tease

Lamar Odom Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Ex Khloe Kardashian & Family

Aaron Rodgers Says His "Next Great Challenge" Will Be Becoming a Dad

Exclusive

Meet the Seashell From The Masked Singer Season 5

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Family Game Fight Will Test Bonds

This Month's Best New Beauty Products: March 2021 Edition

Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton For "Ugly" 2007 Joke