Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton For "Ugly" Jail Joke at 2007 MTV Movie Awards

Watch : Paris Hilton Calls Out David Letterman & Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman is apologizing to Paris Hilton over a joke she made about the heiress 14 years ago.

On The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Sarah admitted that she "immediately" regretted making fun of Paris at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

The ceremony took place one day before Paris was set to begin her jail time due to driving violations following her arrest for a suspected DUI. "I heard that to make her feel comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I just worry that she's gonna break her teeth on those things," Sarah said at the show.

On her This is Paris podcast this week, Paris and her sister Nicky Hilton spoke with E! News' Hunter March about the brutal moment.

Nicky said they were "disgusting, vile, perverted statements" and explained that the monologue would have been inappropriate by today's standards: "Imagine if that happened today? It wouldn't."