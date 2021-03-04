RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESMeghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Freedom During Mossimo Giannulli's Prison Sentence

More than two months after Lori Loughlin completed her prison sentence, a source close to the Fuller House star shed light on her new normal.

Watch: Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Less Than 2 Months

Lori Loughlin can't wait to have a full house once again.

More than two months after completing her prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the 56-year-old actress is trying to get back to normal. At the same time, Mossimo Giannulli's ongoing sentence appears to make it difficult to completely move on.

"Lori has moved into her new house and taken some time to get situated and settled," a source close to the Fuller House star exclusively told E! News. "She's focused on the new house and moving forward. With Mossimo in prison, it is still a very stressful time. She has her girls around and they come over frequently. But it's still difficult without Mossimo there and they all feel a big void." 

Back in November 2020, Mossimo, 57, reported to a prison in Lompoc, Calf. to begin his five-month sentence. He is expected to be released in April 2021 when he will be able to reunite with his wife and their two daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22.

Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

"Lori doesn't feel like she will be able to fully relax until he's out," the source continued. "To pass the time, she's doing a lot of yoga and taking walks. She has also been spending time completing her community service."

In fact, E! News recently confirmed Lori has already finished her court-mandated 100 hours of community service by helping out with Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles County that provides free meals for people too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

According to the nonprofit, Lori continues to provide food to those in need even after she completed her court-ordered requirement. 

Outside of volunteer work, a source reiterated that the actress is very much looking forward to the future where her family will be together again. And while the future of her career in Hollywood remains uncertain, Lori is focused on brighter days ahead.

"She has enjoyed spending time with her kids and being able to give back," the source explained. "She is looking forward to summer and hoping that they will finally be able to put this painful chapter behind them once Mossimo is home." 

