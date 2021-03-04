Party Down's Revival Is a Reason to Celebrate: See the Status of Other Remakes & Reboots

"Are we having fun yet?" For Party Down fans, the answer is yes.

On Thursday, March 4, Starz announced that they're reviving Party Down as a six-part limited series. The revival of the cult comedy is being brought to life thanks to Party Down's original creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Enbom, who is developing and executive producing the new show alongside the other creators, will also serve as showrunner.

For those unfamiliar with Party Down, which aired between 2009 and 2010, Starz said the series "follows a Los Angeles catering team—a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their 'big break.'" The original two season run starred a hilarious ensemble cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and more.

On the show's revival, Thomas noted in a statement, "At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen."