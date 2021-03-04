Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Welcoming "Special Angels" Eduardo and Lucia After Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is grateful for the gift of new life.
Just days after E! News confirmed the yoga instructor and her husband Alec Baldwin had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Hilaria decided to open up about her growing family and the emotions she is feeling after experiencing a miscarriage in 2019.
"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude," she wrote in an Instagram posted on Thursday, March 3. "The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."
In addition to the arrival of a baby girl named Lucia, Hilaria and Alec previously welcomed a son named Eduardo in September 2020.
"Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us...and they held out hope," Hilaria wrote in her latest social media post. "To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."
"Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him," the Mom Brain podcast co-host continued. "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much."
While Hilaria has been fairly public about her family life, The Living Clearly Method author kept her latest baby news private until everything was official.
At the same time, fans previously connected with the 37-year-old mom for her candor about pregnancy loss.
"We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," Hilaria wrote back in November 2019. "We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told [my daughter] Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time."
As it turns out, her dreams became reality.