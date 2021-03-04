Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Welcoming "Special Angels" Eduardo and Lucia After Miscarriage

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

Hilaria Baldwin is grateful for the gift of new life.

Just days after E! News confirmed the yoga instructor and her husband Alec Baldwin had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Hilaria decided to open up about her growing family and the emotions she is feeling after experiencing a miscarriage in 2019.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude," she wrote in an Instagram posted on Thursday, March 3. "The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

In addition to the arrival of a baby girl named Lucia, Hilaria and Alec previously welcomed a son named Eduardo in September 2020.