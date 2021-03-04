Suits Writer Defends Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Accusations

Watch : Royal Family to Investigate Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle's former colleague is coming to her defense.

Earlier this week, The Times reported a bullying complaint was filed against the Duchess of Sussex by a royal staffer in 2018. On Mar. 3, a Twitter user wrote in a since-deleted post, "You know, it is fully within the realm of possibility that BOTH the denizens of Buckingham/Kensington Palace AND the Duchess of Sussex are awful people. We do live in a world no longer constrained by simply binary oppositions."

However, Jon Cowan—a writer for the show Suits, which Meghan starred on before marrying Prince Harry—stood up for her.

"It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," he replied. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."