Why Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Is Waiting to Find Out the Sex of Her Baby

Christine Quinn is getting ready to be a mom.
Two weeks after she announced she's expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, the Selling Sunset star opened up about her pregnancy and why she's waiting to find out the sex of the baby.
"I don't really see gender. So it's something that my husband and I both decided that wasn't important," she told People. "We just want a really happy, healthy baby and we're coming up with unisex names right now because I think it's important to have something that goes with whatever our angel wants to be."
While the publication noted Quinn is more than six months along, the 31-year-old real estate agent only recently shared her pregnancy with her fans. As her rep told E! News on Feb. 17, "Christine feels great and is so grateful to be expecting her first child." Now that Quinn has announced the news, her followers are excited to learn more about her little one.
Quinn told People the couple is designing the "nursery neutral" and doing a jungle theme. "I'm excited about that: animals and plants and banana-print wallpaper. It's going to be fabulous and I'm so excited," she added. "So we're doing something that any baby will love regardless of gender. So, we're not concerned about that."
And while Quinn noted the parents-to-be are "excited either way," she has expressed hope for a boy in the past. "I absolutely love kids, I want two, I would love two boys," she told Metro last August. "I can't even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually like quite a tomboy myself. I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys' stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses. I related more to boys, I always have. My mentality I feel like it's very male dominant, and I like that. I always wanted a little boy, I did."
Since sharing the news in February, Quinn has received support from fans and friends. In fact, her rep told E! News that she initially shared the pregnancy news with their close families and Davina Potratz, who appeared on Selling Sunset but has since left the Oppenheim Group for Douglas Elliman.