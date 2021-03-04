Adam Levine Reveals the Early 2000s Pop Rocker He's Already Introduced to His 4-Year-Old Daughter

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Adam Levine has no qualms about admitting he's nostalgic for the pop-flavored rock that dominated airwaves back in the 2000s.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday, March 3, the Maroon 5 frontman revealed he's been playing music videos from earlier this century for Dusty Rose, the 4-year-old daughter he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Gio.

"It's funny how you go back and rewatch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I've been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records," he shared. "Like, dude, 'I'm With You,' that gives you tears. It's crazy, because you don't remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted. Because it was when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there's some really great songs that I didn't understand how good they were back then."