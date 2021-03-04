What's Happening on WandaVision? The Ultimate Pre-Finale Cheatsheet

It's a bittersweet week for lovers of Marvel, new and old.

WandaVision ends its critically acclaimed and highly popular first season this week, meaning we're about to get the answers we've been craving all season, but we also have to say goodbye to what we've come to know as WandaVision Fridays. Starting March 19, they'll be known as Falcon and Winter Soldier Fridays, but that doesn't quite have the same ring to it just yet.

If you've been watching, you know there's a lot going on. In her grief after watching her robot boyfriend Vision (Paul Bettany) die (twice), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) had a breakdown that resulted in the creation of a full sitcom world and a fully functioning version of her dead boyfriend, created totally from scratch using some of the most powerful magic that can possibly exist. Her kids (who might have also been created by magic) are being held hostage by an ancient witch named Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).