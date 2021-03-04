RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESSerena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Women Everywhere Love Reese Witherspoon's Draper James

The Big Little Lies star is empowering women everywhere, one gingham dress at a time.

Not many people can call themselves a legendary actress, a mom of three, the owner of a successful apparel destination, a book club host and a pop culture icon. But Reese Witherspoon can!

Among her many accomplishments and ventures off the screen, the Little Fires Everywhere star is empowering women everywhere through her lifestyle brand Draper James. Paying tribute to her Southern heritage, the brand offers classic yet contemporary pieces that you'll never want to give away. From gingham dresses and sweatshirts and chic cardigans to playful accessories and inclusive sizing, Draper James has something for every woman!

Our favorite Draper James product? Obviously, the What Would Dolly Do Market Canvas Tote.

To shop just a few of our favorite things from Draper James, scroll below.

Give Your Hair An Upgrade with Ava Phillippe's New Hally Collab

Martina Popover Dress in Cherry Blossom

This dress is perfect for weekend brunch or spring festivities! With a drawcord at the waist, this dress will accentuate your curves and waistline in all the right ways.

$150
Draper James

Tie Waist Cardigan

We love a chic cardigan! This one comes in three versatile hues that will take you from office to girl's night out in no time!

$135
Draper James

The Gingham-on-Gingham Style Kit

Who could turn down a complete outfit! In this kit, you'll get the Loretta Shirtdress in Gingham, the Pouch in Gingham and Gingham Hoop Earrings.

$198
$165
Draper James

What Would Dolly Do Market Canvas Tote

Now you can rep your love for Dolly Parton on a daily basis! This tote is perfect for Farmer's Market runs or carrying your essentials while you're on the go.

$30
Draper James

Natalie Shorts in Magnolia

We would wear these all day long! This darling pair of shorts offers ultimate comfort and style. Plus, there's a matching sweatshirt!

$65
Draper James

Natalie Sweatshirt in Gingham

We've never met a printed sweatshirt we didn't like, and this one is no exception! Available in navy, pink and yellow, this gingham sweatshirt is a wardrobe must-have.

$74
Draper James

Heart Headband

We're obsessed with this heart headband! It's perfect for Zoom meetings and it serves a cure for bad hair days.

$38
Draper James

Bow Strap Eyelet Dress

This classic dress is the ultimate summer BBQ outfit. And it's on sale!

$140
$98
Draper James

Up next: Why Women Everywhere Love Rihanna's Fashion & Beauty Empire.

