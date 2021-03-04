Why Women Everywhere Love Reese Witherspoon's Draper James

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Not many people can call themselves a legendary actress, a mom of three, the owner of a successful apparel destination, a book club host and a pop culture icon. But Reese Witherspoon can!
Among her many accomplishments and ventures off the screen, the Little Fires Everywhere star is empowering women everywhere through her lifestyle brand Draper James. Paying tribute to her Southern heritage, the brand offers classic yet contemporary pieces that you'll never want to give away. From gingham dresses and sweatshirts and chic cardigans to playful accessories and inclusive sizing, Draper James has something for every woman!
Our favorite Draper James product? Obviously, the What Would Dolly Do Market Canvas Tote.
To shop just a few of our favorite things from Draper James, scroll below.
Martina Popover Dress in Cherry Blossom
This dress is perfect for weekend brunch or spring festivities! With a drawcord at the waist, this dress will accentuate your curves and waistline in all the right ways.
Tie Waist Cardigan
We love a chic cardigan! This one comes in three versatile hues that will take you from office to girl's night out in no time!
The Gingham-on-Gingham Style Kit
Who could turn down a complete outfit! In this kit, you'll get the Loretta Shirtdress in Gingham, the Pouch in Gingham and Gingham Hoop Earrings.
What Would Dolly Do Market Canvas Tote
Now you can rep your love for Dolly Parton on a daily basis! This tote is perfect for Farmer's Market runs or carrying your essentials while you're on the go.
Natalie Shorts in Magnolia
We would wear these all day long! This darling pair of shorts offers ultimate comfort and style. Plus, there's a matching sweatshirt!
Natalie Sweatshirt in Gingham
We've never met a printed sweatshirt we didn't like, and this one is no exception! Available in navy, pink and yellow, this gingham sweatshirt is a wardrobe must-have.
Heart Headband
We're obsessed with this heart headband! It's perfect for Zoom meetings and it serves a cure for bad hair days.
Bow Strap Eyelet Dress
This classic dress is the ultimate summer BBQ outfit. And it's on sale!