It's Been a Decade Since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made a Movie—Yet We're Still Obsessed

Prepare to feel old: It's been 10 years since we've seen either Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen onscreen.

For her part, Ashley's last roles, though minor, were in 2009's The Jerk Theory and in Casey Affleck's 2010 film I'm Still Here, while Mary-Kate last appeared as the witchy character Kendra in Beastly. The fantasy film came out exactly a decade ago on March 4, 2011, and starred Alex Pettyfer and Vanessa Hudgens in a reimagining of Beauty and the Beast.

Even though the Olsen twins haven't released a new movie in years, fans remain just as obsessed with the actresses-turned-fashion-designers to this day. So what is it that keeps us so intrigued?

Perhaps it's their signature pout, which the 34 year olds apparently accomplish by saying "prune" before taking a photo. The camera-ready expression is rivaled only by Tyra Banks' iconic smize.

Or maybe it's our longstanding fascination with famous sisters—look no further than E!'s own Kardashian-Jenner family for evidence of how much we love to see sisters succeed together. And now, Mary-Kate and Ashley have passed the torch on to their younger sis, 32-year-old Elizabeth Olsen, who stars in the popular Disney+ show WandaVision (hilariously, viewers are just now finding out they're related).