Deals for Real: Spring 2021 Trends You Need at Prices You'll Love

E!'s Lilliana Vazquez is sharing celeb faves and fab finds with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers.

By Emily Spain Mar 04, 2021 4:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Deals for Real, Spring Trends

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

E! viewers, it's time to save big!

With springtime in sight, it's finally acceptable to start shopping for pastel hues, outdoor accessories and shoes that aren't boots. Whether you've been saving all winter to buy the spring wardrobe of your dreams or want to cop the latest trends without breaking the bank, we've got a treat for you!

E!'s very own Lilliana Vazquez rounded up limited-time deals, exclusive to E! viewers, on this season's hottest trends. Now through March 10, you can shop cozy sweatsuits, stunning jewelry, mask chains and other accessories at incredible prices!

Scroll below to check out Lilliana's deals on the spring must-haves your wardrobe needs.

Up Your Zoom Game With This Light on Amazon That Has 1,877 5-Star Reviews

Mini Pebbled Crossbody Bag

POP Bag
Sold By POP Bag

Made in Italy, this mini bag makes a big statement! Whether you dress it up or down, the soft hammered calf leather and gold-toned chain will instantly elevate your look. Now through 3/10, E! viewers can get this must-have bag, originally $95, for 30% off!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Detachable Chucky Lucite Chain in Crystal

Second Wind
Sold By Second Wind

Never lose your mask again with this detachable and lightweight mask chain! It's 23 inches long and features a clear lucite cuban curb style chain. Just for E! viewers, you can get this mask chain for 15% off now through 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Detachable Chucky Chain in Tan Marble

Second Wind
Sold By Second Wind

This chic mask chain will come in handy when you're running errands or eating a meal. Not to mention, the tan marble colored chain will go with any outfit. Now through 3/10, E! viewers can score this mask chain, originally $40, for 15% off!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Detachable Chucky Chain in Black

Second Wind
Sold By Second Wind

If you're going for an edgier look, this chic black mask chain will compliment almost any aesthetic. Plus, the cuban curb style chain adds an extra touch of sophistication. Exclusive to E! viewers, you can score 15% off this mask chain through 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Chunky Choker

Alex Mika Jewelry
Sold By Alex Mika Jewelry

Made with aluminum alloy and electroplate gold silver coating, this sparkling 14k gold silver chain is a must-have piece that you'll want to wear on repeat. Originally $125, E! viewers can score this Alex Mika Jewelry piece for 25% off now through 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Farah Bracelet

Alex Mika Jewelry
Sold By Alex Mika Jewelry

Made with sterling silver 14k plated gold, you can wear this trendy accessory with nearly any outfit. Originally $128, E! viewers can get this wardrobe staple for 25% off (through 3/10).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Pavé Link Choker

Alex Mika Jewelry
Sold By Alex Mika Jewelry

Treat yourself and those you love to this stunning necklace! Made with sterling silver plated rhodium and Cubic zirconia stones, this choker is usually $250, but E! viewers can get it for 25% off (through 3/10)!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Capri Slide

Freedom Moses
Sold By Freedom Moses

These sustainable coral pink slides are waterproof, washable and non-slippery. So basically, the ultimate shoe for pool and beach days! For a limited time, E! viewers can score 10% off these slides, originally $45 (through 3/10).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Miami Slide

Freedom Moses
Sold By Freedom Moses

We can't get enough of these vegan & recyclable slides! Not only do they feature a playful mint green hue and fixed buckles, these slides are waterproof, washable and non-slippery. And they have a scent of milk and honey! Originally $45, E! viewers can score these slides for 10% off now through 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Nikki Embroidered Sweatshirt

Pistola
Sold By Pistola

We love this cozy french terry sweatshirt! It's the perfect springtime hue and great for staying cozy at home. E! viewers and readers can buy this pastel sweatshirt, originally $108, for 15% off now through 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Wynn Cozy Sweatpant With Embroidery

Pistola
Sold By Pistolaa

The Wynn sweatpant features a dreamy french terry fabric blend and elastic waistband and ankles. Whether you pair it with the Nikki Sweatshirt or throw on a tank, you'll look put together and cozy. Originally $108, E! viewers can score 15% off these pants until 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Water Bottle Pouch with Bowie Strap - Black/Pewter

Bandolier
Sold By Bandolier

This chic water bottle holder and pouch is the perfect accessory for staying healthy and hydrated while carrying your essentials. Made with black pebble leather, vacuum-plated pewter hardware and pyramid stud detail on back, this water bottler carrier will allow to minimize your lifestyle. Originally $208, E! viewers can score this must-have accessory for 20% off now through 3/10.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Up next: Cheer's Morgan Simianer Shares Her Apartment Makeover!

