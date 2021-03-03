Watch First Teaser of Chris Harrison's Good Morning America Interview: "I'm an Imperfect Man"

In the words of Hannah Montana, nobody's perfect—and that includes Chris Harrison too.
On Wednesday, March 3, Good Morning America released a preview of Michael Strahan's upcoming interview with the Bachelor host, who recently announced he was temporarily stepping away from the franchise to focus on educating himself.
As expected, Strahan questions Harrison about his willingness to defend contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was previously revealed to have participated in a 2018 antebellum plantation themed fraternity event. But rather than defend his actions, Harrison admits "it was a mistake" right out the gate.
"I made a mistake," he continues. "I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that."
In the clip, Harrison appears to echo the same sentiments made in his statement announcing his sabbatical. On Saturday, Feb. 13, the host wrote on Instagram, "My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke."
The father of two also promised he would devote this time off to "getting educated in a more profound and productive level." He added, "I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day."
On Tuesday, March 3, a source connected to The Bachelor revealed to E! News that Harrison agreed to the interview with Strahan because he wants to address how he is going to keep his promise.
"Chris is speaking out about the controversy and wants to explain the actions he is putting forward to redeem himself," the insider said. "He wants to explain the work he's doing to help reconcile his actions."
However, it may be too late for the host to make amends with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay though, who conducted the interview in which Harrison defended Kirkconnell.
On her podcast, Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black lead said she was questioning whether Harrison's apology was sincere, explaining, "When I finished that interview with Chris Harrison, he had no problems with it. He was fine. He texted me after. He appreciated the conversation.
"He was like, 'Yeah, I'll probably get a little flack,' but thought it was great we could disagree but do it in a civil way," she continued. "It wasn't until the backlash came the next day. It wasn't until people start talking, people start demanding for different things, that he then apologized to me and then apologized publicly."
To see how the rest of Bachelor Nation has reacted to Harrison stepping away, check out our gallery above, and for more content on the reality series franchise and its stars, click here.