Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Finally Reunites With Vanessa Hudgens Before Her Due Date

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Ashley Tisdale's Pregnancy

Motherhood could be the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale, but she's not in it alone. Ashley just reunited with her High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and proved they're all in this together, even after all these years—and it's exactly what we've been looking for.

The besties bopped to the top of our Instagram feeds on Wednesday, March 3, when Ashley posted the most precious picture of Vanessa hugging her baby bump.

OK, song references aside... the trendsetters looked as stylish as always. Ashley, 35, rocked a tie-dye sweatshirt and double face masks, with one embroidered with her dog, Ziggy's, name. Vanessa, 32, wore a yellow bucket hat and matching plaid pants, as she closed her eyes and cuddled her former co-star.

Ashley captioned it, "It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens." Her pal re-posted it to her Insta Story and wrote, "So happy to see my girrrrrl."