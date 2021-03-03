Only Kim Kardashian's Pet Bearded Dragon Would Have a Custom Skims Wardrobe

Kim Kardashian is making sure everyone in her household looks fierce and fashionable, including her pets.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on March 3 to share her family's newest addition—a bearded dragon named Speed.
"I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me," the reality TV personality admitted. "Speed was really my BFF Allison [Statter]'s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it's been months!"
And in true Kim fashion, she made sure her pet reptile was dressed to the nines. Of course, she enlisted the help of her 7-year-old daughter North West.
"Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what's up!)," the 40-year-old mogul shared. "North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it's kinda cute!"
From the looks of Kim's photos, her pet dragon donned a blush-colored SKIMS ensemble that adorably matched North's own set. And luckily for Speed, she can make a few outfit changes if she wants because she has two other cozies: one in an off-white and another in a chocolate color.
Some of the star's followers were tickled pink by the pet's fashionable attire.
One user replied, "Okay so now we're gonna need @skims pets," to which the brand account responded, "We've passed your suggestion to the proper team!"
After filing for divorce from Kanye West nearly a month ago, a source previously told E! News, they were putting their four children—North, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months—first.
"Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," a source close to the fashion mogul explained last month. "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."
Per the divorce papers, which were filed on Friday, Feb. 19, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids. She also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.