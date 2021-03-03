Alec Baldwin Shades Gillian Anderson After Wife Hilaria's Accent Controversy

Watch : Gillian Anderson Says Margaret Thatcher Was the "Most Challenging" Role

If you're an avid Netflix watcher, chances are you've only ever heard Gillian Anderson speak with a British accent.

The 52-year-old actress has become the internet's latest crush after starring as sex expert Jean Milburn (and Otis' well-intentioned mum) in Sex Education and as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the latest season of The Crown (and became the show's resident behind-the-scenes prankster).

In both Netflix series, Gillian speaks with a practically perfect British accent. That's why fans were shocked when she opened her mouth to accept her Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for her performance in The Crown on Sunday, Feb. 28. In her speech, she thanked her "army of incredibly magical women" for helping her pull off the look and performance.

The twist? Gillian gave the speech in her real-life American accent, which led fans to learn that she was, in fact, born in Chicago. Her family then lived in London for nearly 10 years before moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan. She later got her BFA at Chicago's DePaul University.