These NBA Romances Will Have You Ready to Shoot Your Shot at Love

You know how pretty much everything that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union do makes you want to squeal and immediately figure out how you can become friends with them?
Turns out the NBA is filled with couples like that. There's Nina and Russell Westbrook, who coped with their weeks-long separation during last summer's NBA season by having regular meals via FaceTime. Their kids Noah, 3, Skye and Jordan, both 2, "like to feed him breakfast through the phone and all of this stuff," Nina told E! News at the time. "It's so weird but it's what our life has been."
And there's Elle and Meyers Leonard whose must-follow social media feeds show them, say, turning the counter of their Miami home and a few rolls of Christmas wrapping paper into a drum set (while dressed as elves, naturally) or creating their own Full House opening montage to celebrate the staff at their LEVEL Foods company.
"I think a lot of our playfulness is really just me, in the most endearing way possible, making fun of him," Elle explained to E! News. "He's goofy and then I'm goofy which brings out this, like, super-weird-but-we're-okay-with-sharing-it goofiness. It just results in a lot of laughs."
And then there's McKenzie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who, despite being together nearly seven years before he entered the bubble last summer to nab a championship with the Lakers, spent their time apart playing a couple's card game "to get to know each other better," McKenzie told E! News, "because you know, you need to relearn yourself."
Basically, the forces behind the beloved 2000 flick Love & Basketball really knew what they were going on about. On-the-court relationships truly are the stuff good love stories are made from.
So while the Mar. 7 NBA All-Star Game is undoubtedly about the league's best and brightest showcasing their skills, we here at E! are a bit more interested in showcasing their enviable romances.
Check out these NBA pairings that just may inspire you to give your crush the full-court press.