Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the Meaningful Gift Taylor Swift Sent Her

Who doesn't love a thoughtful gift from time to time?

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Olivia Rodrigo shared the special gift Taylor Swift sent to her.

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," said the 18-year-old singer. "Actually, last night, literally like 12 hours ago, I got a package from her with this like handwritten note. And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it and all of this amazing stuff, she's like hand-wrapped these gifts."

Olivia continued, "I truly don't understand where she finds the time, first of all. But, like also, I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she's incredible. All of her support and like genuine, like compassion and excitement for me is just been so, so surreal."