Summer House's Hannah Berner Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring

This Summer House star just said "yes."

Hannah Berner is engaged to her boyfriend Des Bishop after less than one year of dating. The 29-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3 to share the exciting news alongside photos of the two that put her shiny ring on display.

"Thanks for the engagement shoot mom!" Hannah captioned the post. "Love you @desbishop."

Des made his own announcement, giving a sweet nod to their whirlwind romance: "When you know, you know. Laughs for life."

The 45-year-old Irish comedian also posted a cheeky Instagram Story in light of the big news. "It's all very exciting, right?" he says while sitting in a car. "Reality? I'm waiting for Hannah at the DMV. That's real love."

A number of Bravolebrities have already shared their congratulatory messages, including The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney-Schwartz, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs, Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte and of course, Hannah's Summer House castmates.