Regina King Reacts to Her Dog Stealing the Spotlight at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Regina King "Feels a True Shift" for Female Filmmakers

A new star was born at the 2021 Golden Globes.

During her March 2 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Regina King weighed in on her dog's spotlight-stealing moments before the 2021 Golden Globes.

As viewers will recall, her canine Cornbread was sitting on a bed behind her while the first-time Best Director nominee was doing virtual interviews before the award ceremony. While Regina was dressed to the nines in a black and white Louis Vuitton gown, it was hard for viewers not to notice Cornbread, too.

"Cornbread is 15 years old," Regina told host Seth Meyers. "He deserves all the attention, to just be hanging in there and representing for the senior dogs."

The One Night in Miami director also reflected on her experience hosting SNL on Feb. 13 and the magic that goes into making it all happen.

"Just all praises to the writers and the actors and just the entire production team," she told Seth. "I was just blown away. I feel like I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever in my life say anything about something that may not be funny to me on SNL because what they do to bring that show to us every week is nothing short of a miracle."