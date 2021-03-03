Up Your Zoom Game With This Light on Amazon That Has 1,877 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we approach the one year anniversary of Zoom dominating the way we work and socialize, it's time to upgrade your videoconferencing experience. Thanks to Lume Cube's Video Conference Lighting Kit, you can show up to your virtual meeting with perfect lighting every time. No more having to change rooms or angle your desk because this small but mighty light mounts to your computer and allows you to control the lighting. With several settings to play around with, turning on your camera will no longer be a source of anxiety or frustration. If you're still not sold, check out one of the kit's 1,877 5-Star reviews on Amazon!
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
With a built-in frosted lens and additional white diffuser, this handy lighting kit will give you a professional glow. And you can adjust from a warm (orange) light to a cool (white) light to get your perfect skin tones and match your environment.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I have had more than 500 video conference meetings from home since the COVID pandemic began in mid-March, 2020. I have jury-rigged desk lamps to provide illumination with mixed and spotty results. Based on the advertising that I saw, I purchased a Lume Cube Video Lighting Kit for Remote Working. It arrived and I put it to work today. I had 9-hours of Zoom meetings today. I am delighted with how it performed. It is well-made, provided excellent illumination, and has easy-to-use, intuitively simple controls. I ordered a second for my desktop today. This item is a game-changer! Thanks!"
"This thing just works. It's so easy to setup and provides great illumination. The buttons that control brightness and color temperature are simple and effective. Overall, this is exactly what I needed for videoconferencing. Big shout out to Lume Cube for making a great product and for making me look good on camera!"
"During the pandemic I have purchased sooo many webcam lights. So many. This little cutie takes the cake and is absolutely perfect. Great range of light availability and I love that you can place the camera anywhere!!!! WELL DONE - A++. I now have one larger light, two smaller ones and am waiting for Amazon to restock so I can purchase a fourth. No problems with affixing the suction cup to my laptop (Mac)."