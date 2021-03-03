Dolly Parton Gets a "Dose of Her Own Medicine" With COVID-19 Vaccine

Hitting all the right shots!
Dolly Parton proved once again why she's a living legend. On Tuesday, March 2, the Grammy winner took to social media to share that's she officially received her first dose of Moderna, which is the coronavirus vaccine she helped fund last year.
She cheekily wrote on Instagram, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine."
"I'm finally gonna get my vaccine. I'm so excited," the country music icon said in an Instagram video. "I'm old enough to get it, I'm smart enough to get it, so I'm very happy."
In fact, the award-winning singer was so jazzed about getting vaccinated that she remade her classic tune "Jolene" in order to "fit the occasion."
"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," she crooned in her video. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / because once you're dead / then that's a bit too late."
"I know I'm trying to be funny now," she added, "but I'm dead serious about the vaccine."
Dolly also recorded herself receiving her first dose from Naji Abumrad, a professor of surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. At one point, the star even poked fun at the surgeon, telling him, "It didn't take this long to film 9 to 5."
In April 2020, the singer announced she donated $1 million to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University's Medical Center. Thanks to her contribution, it helped fund the study and development of Moderna.
"When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is," she said last November. "Let's just hope we can find a cure real soon."
Dolly isn't the only celebrity and public figure to receive the vaccine in recent months. See which stars have gotten their doses in our gallery below.