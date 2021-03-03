Meghan Markle’s Team Calls Royal Aide Bullying Accusation an “Attack on Her Character”

Meghan Markle's representative is addressing claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staffers.
The Sunday Times published two stories on Tuesday, March 2, citing unnamed sources alleging that Meghan bullied royal aides. The outlet reports that some staff members were humiliated or left in tears. Their anonymous sources claimed two assistants left the palace as a result of Meghan's alleged treatment.
E! News obtained a statement from a spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reading, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."
The statement continued, "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
Meghan's lawyers told The Sunday Times she thought her staff was happy, and they denied that she and Prince Harry bullied their private secretary, Samantha Cohen. When a source claimed Meghan "wanted to be rejected" from the royal family and return to North America, the couple's lawyers denied it and said she wanted to fit in and be accepted.
The outlet also reported that the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf made a complaint in October 2018, seemingly to convince the palace to protect its staff. The Times' sources suggested there was no investigation done at the time.
In response to the accusations, Meghan and Harry's lawyers said The Times was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" before the Sussexes give their highly anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7.
CBS released a shocking teaser of the special on Feb. 28, in which Harry said, "I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side... Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."
Oprah was shown asking the couple, who officially stepped down as working royals last month, "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"
A source close to Harry and Meghan told E! News, "The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all," adding, "There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family."
After Oprah announced the upcoming sit-down interview, Westminster Abbey revealed that Queen Elizabeth II will address the country for Commonwealth Day on the same day, March 7, during the TV program A Celebration for Commonwealth Day. It raised questions as to whether she was trying to overshadow her grandson's tell-all.
Meghan is currently pregnant with another baby.