Meghan Markle’s Team Calls Royal Aide Bullying Accusation an “Attack on Her Character”

Meghan Markle's representative is addressing claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staffers.

The Sunday Times published two stories on Tuesday, March 2, citing unnamed sources alleging that Meghan bullied royal aides. The outlet reports that some staff members were humiliated or left in tears. Their anonymous sources claimed two assistants left the palace as a result of Meghan's alleged treatment.

E! News obtained a statement from a spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reading, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

The statement continued, "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Meghan's lawyers told The Sunday Times she thought her staff was happy, and they denied that she and Prince Harry bullied their private secretary, Samantha Cohen. When a source claimed Meghan "wanted to be rejected" from the royal family and return to North America, the couple's lawyers denied it and said she wanted to fit in and be accepted.