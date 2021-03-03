Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy

Ashley Darby's family is expanding.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed the birth of her baby boy.

"Hello, my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us," Ashley shared on Instagram Stories. "This is our sweet baby born today. He is absolutely incredible and amazing, and we're over-the-moon excited."

The Bravo star continued, "Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving. And it's crazy how much I miss my son right now. Even though I'm so happy and so blissful with this little guy, I just want us all to be together as a family, and I know it'll happen soon. I just miss him so much."

Ashley and her husband Michael Darby are already proud parents to a 19-month-old son named Dean. She would document her journey to parenthood both online and through The Real Housewives of Potomac.