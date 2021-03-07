How to Watch the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards On TV and Online

Lights, camera, action!
Awards season has officially kicked off and the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards is only days away. The annual event recognizes the best and brightest in both film and television. In fact, it's historically the most accurate indication of who might win an Oscar.
So before you get your popcorn and drinks ready, E! News is breaking down all of the delicious details ahead of the star-studded event. We've rounded up everything from how to tune in to how this year's ceremony will look slightly different. Plus, we have the full list of presenters, below.
Here's everything we know about the fanciful affair:
Who is hosting the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards?
Taye Diggs will take center stage once more and host the award show for his third consecutive time. He first emceed in 2019, telling E! News at the time, "I am truly honored and ridiculously excited."
When are the Critics' Choice Awards and what time do they start?
Mark your calendars! The star-studded show will kick off on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST.
Where are the Critics' Choice Awards held?
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sunday's event will look a bit different from previous years. The show will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person appearances. Taye and some of the presenters will grace the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. As for the others, including the nominees? They'll remotely appear onscreen and tune into the ceremony just like the rest of us!
How do you watch the Critics' Choice Awards?
Watch the annual event on The CW.
Who's presenting at the Critics' Choice Awards?
This year's ceremony is chock-full of A-listers, who will present and honor the best and brightest in the business. We're talking Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Eva Longoria, Morgan Freeman, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Yara Shahidi, Mayim Bialik, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Mads Mikkelsen, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Tulloch and Courtney B. Vance.
Who are the Critics' Choice Awards nominees?
Netflix leads the Critics' Choice Awards with a total of 72 nominations in film and television. The streaming service's Mank earned 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Director for David Fincher and many others. Minari wasn't far behind with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung Youn, Best Young Actor/Actress for Alan Kim and more. The late Chadwick Boseman received multiple nominations as well for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Olivia Colman is the first person to earn a nomination in both film and television for her performances in The Father and The Crown.
Who is going to win at the Critics' Choice Awards?
So far, it's been announced ahead of time that Zendaya will receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award. Her Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington is expected to present her the award. As for the rest of the winners? You'll just have to wait and see!