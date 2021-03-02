10 Lululemon Items We're Obsessed With This Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking to freshen up your activewear collection, Lululemon has you covered! From bold new hues, flattering tanks, sophisticated hoodies, and versatile leggings and shorts, we are obsessed with all the new Lululemon pieces that just dropped.
Our favorite? This lightweight, tie-waist top that will make your waist look snatched at the gym.
For more of our favorites from Lululemon this month, scroll below!
Lululemon Align™ Tank
This buttery soft top not only comes in the cutest guava pink shade, it will also provide comfort and support while you are practicing your fitness and wellness routines.
Gloss Trim Run 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve
Ok we are obsessed with this high-neck running top! With an ultra-flattering fit and thumbholes, this top is perfect for the changing weather.
Hotty Hot Short High-Rise Long
With spring weather around the corner, you can never have too many shorts, especially if they are as cute as this pair.
Double Strap Face Mask 3-Pack
Lululemon's face masks always sell out fast! Run don't walk to pick up this unisex 3-Pack.
Dance Studio Jogger
Made with Lightweight, Swift™ Fabric, these versatile joggers can take you from walking the dog to weekend brunch.
Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0
This is our all-time favorite shirt from Lululemon! It's a cult-favorite style for a reason. First of all, it features mesh construction for breathability. And it's lightweight and super flattering!
Evolution Short Sleeve Polo
Whether you're hitting the golf course or office, this sophisticated polo will make a great addition to your spring wardrobe.
Align™ Pant 28-Inch
We're loving the new green colorways! The Align Pant is an absolute must for anyone, whether you're a fitness fanatic or just like to feel comfortable at home.
It's A Tie Tee
Looked snatched at the gym with this adorable shirt that has super-soft fabric and a tie-waist.
At Ease Hoodie
We love this sophisticated hoodie! With a four-way stretch fabric, you won't feel restricted. Plus, it comes in nine unique hues!
