10 Streetwear Pieces You Need From Becky G's PrettyLittleThing Collab

Becky G might be having the best day ever!
Not only is it her 24th birthday today, but she just released the coolest collab with PrettyLittleThing! The affordable collection features thirty unique looks, available in sizes 0-26, that will make you feel sporty, chic and confident at the same time.
"My biggest source of inspiration is the fashion in LA and the clothing I grew up seeing my mom wear," Becky exclusively told us. "There's also that a bit of comfort and street style, mixed with a little spice that is true to how I dress when I am not on stage and is a reflection of my Cali girl roots!"
Whether you're looking for a cute brunch fit or a flirty date night look or an outfit to make you feel cute around the house, Becky's collection has it all!
Besides creating her PrettyLittleThing collection, the PLT brand ambassador has stayed busy over the past year!
"My family, Sebastian (my boyfriend), and I have been taking quarantine very seriously, so we've honestly spent a lot of time at home. We have a bubble of sorts, so we have been spending a lot of family time, and in the last few months, I have been working in the studio a lot and creating new music."
And fans of the multi-talented artist should get excited as Becky hinted that "some incredible collaborations are on the way, and it's a side of me that I think my fans will be excited to see."
While we eagerly wait to see what those secret projects are, you can get Becky's iconic style with her PrettyLittleThing collection, which is now available to shop!
See below for our favorites from the collection.
Green Oversized Inglewood Bomber Jacket
"I would say my favorite piece is the Inglewood varsity jacket - I love being able to rep my city in any way I can, and this concept came together after I truly thought about a unique staple item I'd want to have in my closet forever," Becky exclusively told E!.
White Rib Overlocked Strappy Crop Top
This crop top paired with the matching skirt is definitely going to be our summer uniform!
White Rib Overlocked Bodycon Skirt
Made with white ribbed material and green stitch detailing, this bodycon skirt is the perfect addition to your springtime wardrobe.
Acid Blue Wash Wide Leg Jeans
With skinny jeans going out of style, these wide-leg jeans are the perfect denim substitute.
White Plain Bucket Hat
Everyone needs a basic bucket hat, especially on those days where your hair isn't looking too hot!
Grey Tie-Dye Set
You can never have too many matching tie-dye sweatshirts and sweatpants, especially when they are cozy and flattering!
Sand Cord Pocket Crop Jacket
This corduroy crop jacket makes the perfect transitional piece for the changing temperatures. Whether you pair it with the matching bottoms or with a pair of jeans, you're bound to get tons of compliments.
Sand Cord Lace Up Crop Top
We love all the corduroy in this collection! The Sand Cord Lace Up Top is great for date night or upping your weekend style game.
Red Sports Stripe Wide Leg Joggers
With a wide leg fit and sports stripe detail, these fiery pants will instantly make you feel confident and oh so cool!
Red Zip Sports Stripe Crop Hoodie
Pair this hoodie with leggings or the matching pants for an effortlessly stylish look.
