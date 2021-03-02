Jamie Spears' Hopes for Britney Spears Revealed Amid Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Jamie Spears' Lawyer Claims He "Saved" Britney Spears' Life

Jamie Spears is hopeful about his famous daughter's future.

As Britney Spears remains under a conservatorship, many fans continue to question if her father should have such a prominent role in the legal order. In fact, the #FreeBritney movement has only grown after "Framing Britney Spears" premiered on FX earlier this year.

As the conservatorship battle continues to play out in court, Jamie's attorney spoke out and shed light on what her client wishes for the pop star.

"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Vivian Lee Thoreen shared with CNN. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."

In recent weeks, Jamie has received criticism from fans and Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari. In fact, the fitness trainer previously said he has "zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way."