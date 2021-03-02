Degrassi's Jahmil French Dead at 29

Jahmil French, who starred as Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has passed away at the age of 29.

The actor's death was confirmed by his rep on March 2. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," the statement read. "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Producer Joshua Safran also shared the heartbreaking news on social media. "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," he tweeted. The two worked together on Netflix's Soundtrack. "Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."

French's Degrassi co-star Annie Clark also posted a tribute to her friend. "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," she began in an Instagram message. "We started on Degrassi the same year and I'll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around."