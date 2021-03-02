Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Taylor Nolan's "Shocking" Tweets

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Rachel Lindsay is speaking out after controversial tweets from another Bachelor Nation member surfaced.

Over the weekend, Taylor Nolan apologized for several "hurtful" comments she made on Twitter between 2011 and 2012.. In her posts, the former Bachelor in Paradise star insulted various minority groups in the United States. Other tweets fat-shamed people or contained homophobic slurs.

While appearing on the March 2 episode of her Higher Learning podcast, Rachel reacted to the viral messages.

"I think people are very upset and shocked and disappointed. I'll throw myself in there," she told co-host Van Lathan. "She's been very vocal and very definitive in what she believes and then to see something that is so opposite of that—it's shocking. At first, I was like, ‘Is this real?'"

Rachel and Taylor appeared on the same season of The Bachelor with Nick Viall in 2017. While the pair wasn't close during filming, Rachel shared she had since "become cool with her" in the last year. Regardless of their bond, however, the podcast host explained that she holds everyone to the same standard.