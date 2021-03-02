Cole Sprouse and Model Ari Fournier Seemingly Confirm Romance by Holding Hands in Vancouver

Fans are buzzing over Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier.

On Feb. 28, the 28-year-old actor was photographed holding hands with the 22-year-old model in Vancouver. The two enjoyed brunch at a Gastown restaurant, where Fournier allegedly played with Sprouse's hair while they sat at the bar. After their meal, they headed out on a walking tour to see the sights.

Sprouse sported a gray coat over a navy sweater, white shirt and dark pants for the outing. Meanwhile, Fournier donned a black leather trench coat over a black turtleneck and gray pants. Both also wore face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This isn't the first time a Sprouse sighting has led to dating speculation. Back in October, he was spotted hanging out with Reiña Silva. An eyewitness told E! News at the time The Suite Life alum and the model, also 22, were seen holding hands as they headed out to dinner in Vancouver.