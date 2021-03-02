RHOD Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond Feels "Guarded" Around Tiffany Moon After "Racist" Controversy

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Join "Real Housewives of Dallas"?

A candid conversation.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, Mar. 2's all-new The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond reveals she has been acting "guarded" around new co-star Dr. Tiffany Moon. As fans of the show surely know, Brandi faced criticism after a past offensive video from 2017 resurfaced showing the Bravo personality doing an impression of an "Asian" woman.

After the video resurfaced on social media in January 2019, the footage sparked allegations of racism and Brandi quickly issued a public apology and checked into a wellness center to "reflect and better herself." While the controversial video was not about newcomer Tiffany, as the controversy came about after season four of RHOD, Brandi expresses a concern that her co-star may feel "awkward" around her in this sneak peek.

A surprised Tiffany responds, "No. Do you feel awkward around me?"

At this moment, Brandi confesses that she's "very guarded" about their relationship "because of the video."